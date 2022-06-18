Iranian bookstores offering “Seven and a Half Lessons about the Brain”

TEHRAN – “Seven and a Half Lessons about the Brain” by Canadian neuroscientist and psychologist Lisa Feldman Barrett has been published in Persian.

Translated by Misaq Shayeq, the book was first published in 2020. Fatemi is the publisher of the Persian edition.

This book is from the author of “How Emotions Are Made”, a captivating collection of short essays about your brain, in the tradition of “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry and Seven Brief Lessons on Physics”.

Have you ever wondered why you have a brain? Let renowned neuroscientist Lisa Feldman Barrett demystify that big gray blob between your ears.

In seven short essays (plus a bite-sized story about how brains evolved), this slim, entertaining and accessible collection reveals mind-expanding lessons from the front lines of neuroscience research.

You’ll learn where brains came from, how they’re structured (and why it matters), and how yours works in tandem with other brains to create everything you experience.

Along the way, you’ll also learn to dismiss popular myths such as the idea of a “lizard brain” and the alleged battle between thoughts and emotions, or even between nature and nurture, to determine your behavior.



Sure to intrigue casual readers and scientific veterans alike, “Seven and a Half Lessons about the Brain” is full of surprises, humor and important implications for human nature, a gift of a book that you will want to savor again and again.

Barrett is a distinguished professor of psychology at Northeastern University, where she focuses on affective science.

She is a director of the Interdisciplinary Affective Science Laboratory. Along with James Russell, she is the founding editor-in-chief of the journal, Emotion Review. Along with James Gross, she founded the Society for Affective Science.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Lisa Feldman Barrett’s “Seven and a Half Lessons about the Brain”.

MMS/YAW