TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 1,775 points to 1.545 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 6.35 billion securities worth 37.07 trillion rials (about $132.39 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 1,150 points, and the second market’s index fell 4,038 points.

TEDPIX had started the Iranian week by falling 16,632 points on Saturday.

