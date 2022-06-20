Iran Para powerlifter Aghghaleh makes history

TEHRAN - Samaneh Hoda Aghghaleh became the first Iranian female powerlifter to compete in a World Para Powerlifting championships.

Her appearance marks an important example of the benefits of the ‘She Can Lift’ movement started by the World Para Powerlifting.

Aghghaleh represented Iran in women’s up to 86kg weight category.

Zeynab Yaghoubi in women’s up to 73kg and Fatemeh Ansari in women’s up to 67kg also competed in the championships held in South Korea.

She Can Lift champions the concept that women belong in all aspects of sports. It works to encourage women that they belong in the sport of powerlifting, no matter the country they were born in. The campaign won an IPC award for its role in championing gender equality, Paralympic.org wrote.