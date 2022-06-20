Bangladeshi ambassador visits Mofakham complex

TEHRAN –On Sunday, Dhaka’s ambassador to Tehran Gousal Azam Sarker toured the Mofakham complex in northeast Iran.

Several Iranian cultural officials and local tourism officials accompanied the envoy during his visit, North Khorasan province’s tourism chief said on Monday.

As part of the ambassador’s visit, pieces of folk music were performed in the historical structure, Ali Mostofian added.

The Qajar-era (1789–1925) Mofakham historical-cultural complex was built in 1921 by Mohammad Khan Shadloo, also known as Sardar Mofakham, to live in along with his family.

The complex has different sections including the mirror house, the mansion, the pavilion, and the Hoz-Khaneh, all of which are located in Mofakham Garden with an area of several hectares.

The complex, which was restored and turned into an anthropology museum in 1991, has been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

Though North Khorasan may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, 1200 historical structures have been identified, of which 655 properties have been inscribed on the National Heritage list so far.

