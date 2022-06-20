Turkmenistan renews invitation to Raisi to attend Caspian Sea summit 

TEHRAN- In a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday evening, Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov highlighted that his country's president has officially invited President Ebrahim Raisi to join the Caspian Sea littoral countries conference.

During the conversation, Amir Abdollahian and Meredov also agreed on the need to completely implement all agreed-upon clauses, and they shared opinions on several regional matters of mutual concern, including the approaching Ashgabat Caspian Sea littoral countries conference.

Amir Abdollahian also mentioned the recent meeting of the two nations' presidents in Tehran, saying it was a watershed moment in bilateral relations and had a significant impact on the cordial relationship.

Turkmenistan's foreign minister also praised the Islamic Republic of Iran's kind hospitality during the official visit of his country’s president to Tehran which he described as the start of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Meredov also stated that Turkmen cabinet ministers, leaders of organizations, and the private sector are ready to meet with their Iranian counterparts and execute the agreements struck during the two presidents' meeting.

Turkmen’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedow visited Tehran in mid-June. During his visit, Iran and Turkmenistan signed nine cooperation documents.

During his stay in Tehran, the Turkmen president also met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei. At the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei called for deepening relations in the interest of both countries. “The policy of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand relations with neighboring countries, and this is a completely correct policy,” the Leader said.



