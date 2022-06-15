Iran, Turkmenistan sign 9 cooperation documents

TEHRAN— Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi officially welcomed his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow at Saadabad Palace on Wednesday. Later, the two presidents observed the signing of nine cooperation documents.

Berdimuhamedow arrived in Tehran late Tuesday.

Three of these cooperation documents were in the field of trade relations.

Previously, a high-ranking Turkmen delegation arrived in Iran on Tuesday to prepare the grounds for the two presidents’ meeting.

On Tuesday morning, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with his Turkmen counterpart, Rasit Meredow.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian once again offered congratulations to Turkmenistan on the successful holding of a presidential election and emphasized the significance of the Turkmen president’s visit to Tehran on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

For his part, Meredow thanked Iran for suitably organizing and hosting the meeting, saying the Turkmen president’s trip to Tehran is of high importance for bilateral relations.