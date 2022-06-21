Iran attends WMO Executive Council

TEHRAN – Sahar Taj-Bakhsh, head of Iran’s Meteorological Organization (IMO), has attended the 75th Executive Council of the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva on June 20-24.

The 75th meeting of the Executive Council (EC-75) of the World Meteorological Organization will present the reports of the specialized committees, the finance committee, the hydrological coordination panel, the climate, and the WMO restructuring working groups.

The meeting will also examine some of the long-term goals of the World Meteorological Organization, including increasing the implementation of flood forecasting through the hydrology program and observations and forecasts of the Earth system.

According to the Meteorological Organization, Taj-Bakhsh will meet some officials and negotiate with the heads of meteorological services of some countries to promote mutual interactions and bilateral cooperation.

