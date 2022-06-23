Iran FM: We hope Vienna nuclear talks would be resumed soon

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday that Iran hopes that the talks for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal would be resumed in Vienna soon.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who visited Tehran late on Wednesday.

“Plans are on the agenda of the Foreign Ministry, and we hope that through realism by the American side we can reach the final phase for finalizing the deal,” Amir Abdollahian said, according to ISNA.

Iran’s foreign minister also said Lavrov backed Tehran’s position in the Vienna talks and insisted on Russia’s position for full restoration of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The Vienna talks to restore the nuclear deal have been on hold since March. However, Iran and its negotiating partners have been exchanging messages through European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora.

Amir Abdollahian added, "We are pursuing the full restoration of the deal with no concession on our position."