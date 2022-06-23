Iran victorious over Portugal at IHF Beach Handball Championship

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Portugal 2-1 (22–24, 19–18, 8–6) at the 2022 International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Beach Handball Championship on Thursday.

Iran has lost to Denmark, Norway and Brazil and defeated Egypt and Portugal so far.

The Persians are scheduled to play Qatar on Friday in Group II.

The top four in each main round group then progress through to the quarter-finals, followed by semi-finals and then medal matches.

The ninth edition of the 2022 Men's Beach Handball World Championships is being held from 21 to 26 June 2022 at Crete, Greece under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).