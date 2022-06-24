Winners of 5 International Photo Award announced with tribute to Abbas Kiarostami 

TEHRAN – Winners of the 3rd edition of the 5 International Photo Award were announced Wednesday evening with a tribute to world-renowned Iranian filmmaker and photographer Abbas Kiarostami.

The award was established by the Amordad Pishro Parsian Cultural and Art Institute in the categories of photography and video art.

Maryam Raufimanesh and Sajjad Dadpur received the award in the photography and video art categories respectively in a special ceremony held at the Film Museum of Iran.

In addition, photographer Salar Charmi won the jury special prize.

In her short speech, jury member Lili Golestan, who is also the director of Tehran’s Golestan Gallery, a major contributor to the award, said that she has impressed with the participating artists’ fine performances.

“We have promising young artists who are trying not to be disappointed in their hopes and continue to work hard,” she added.

Kiarostami’s frequent visits to a single almost 500-year-old tree of Juniper species near the village Aro in the Damavand region inspired the photo award. The tree was the subject of numerous photographs taken by Kiarostami in different seasons.

In addition, the award’s title refers to “Five Dedicated to Ozu”, Kiarostami’s 2003 documentary which is a tribute to Japanese filmmaker Yasujir Ozu whose work deeply influenced Kiarostami’s films.



The award ceremony is organized with contributions from the Embassy of Japan and Fujifilm, a Japanese photography products company.

Japanese Ambassador Kazutoshi Aikawa was among the guests invited to this year’s award ceremony.

In his short speech, Aikawa called Kiarostami a popular filmmaker with the Japanese people, and said that Kiarostami was commemorated in dozens of cultural events in Japan after his death in 2016.

As a graduate of cinema, Aikawa said that he has always been under the influence of Kiarostami’s “Where Is the Friend’s House?”.

He also expressed hope that the 5 International Photo Award could help sustain Kiarostami’s practices.

Painter Aidin Aghdashlu, a lifelong close friend of Kiarostami also delivered a speech.

“Kiarostami was always an observer; he discerned everything, for example, the growth of a plant. He enjoyed quiet confidence; I never saw him swearing at anyone. He had connected his soul to the soul of the world. He never gave up and I always envied his strength. I always loved his paintings,” he said.

“The world found new meaning with Abbas Kiarostami, and he is increasingly praised,” he added.

Photo: Photographer Maryam Raufimanesh (c) receives her prize from Japanese Ambassador Kazutoshi Aikawa during the 5 International Photo Award at the Film Museum of Iran on June 22, 2022. (Honaronline/Milad Beheshti)

