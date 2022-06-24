What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an online exhibition of jewelry by Shiva Seyyedi.

The exhibition can be viewed at golestangallery.com until June 29.



Painting

* Shirin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Khalil Samai Jablu.

The exhibition named “This Hand Becomes a Wing” will run until July 6 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Monir Zendeh is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “She Smiled Back”, the exhibit will run until July 5 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Nahid Samanian is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Naqshe Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Fron the Past to Present” will run until June 29 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* An exhibition of calligraphy by Mersedeh Lesani is currently underway at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

Named “Silent Poetry”, the exhibit runs until July 5 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Paintings by Najmeh Amini are currently on view in an exhibition at A Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Disintegrated” will run until July 4 at the gallery located at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St., Karim Khan Zand Ave.

* A group of artists, including Behzad Naqqash, Laleh Mohammadi, Zahra Moradkhani, Saeid Rezakhan, Bijan Shafiei and Samaneh Rafiei, is hanging their latest paintings in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 28 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.



Cartoon

* A collection of cartoons by Kambiz Derambakhsh is currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

Entitled “The Poet of Lines”, the exhibit will be running until July 6 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Calligraphy/painting/sculpture

* Artibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of calligraphy, sculptures and paintings by Ali-Akbar Sadeqi, Manuchahr Niazi, Parviz Tanavoli, Sadeq Tabrizi, Nasrollah Afjei, Parviz Kalantari and several other artists.

Entitled “Collector”, the exhibit runs until July 6 at the gallery located at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.



Multimedia



* Artworks in different media by Pargol Einalu and Babak Kazemi are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until June 30 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media is currently underway at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until July 22 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

