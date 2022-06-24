Iran FM voices sympathy with Afghans over deadly quake 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has expressed sympathy with the Afghan people over a deadly earthquake that claimed the lives of hundreds of Afghans.

“In the tradition of neighborliness and brotherliness, we stand by the honorable and patient people of Afghanistan in these tough times,” Amir Abdollahian wrote on Twitter.

He added, “I offer condolences to the families of the earthquake’s victims and pray for divine mercy for the deceased and speedy recovery for those wounded. The Islamic Republic of Iran’s consignments of humanitarian supplies will swiftly be delivered to Afghanistan.”

Also, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi offered condolences over the earthquake in Afghanistan. In a message on Thursday, he said years of the American occupation of Afghanistan prevented it from developing its urban and rural infrastructure and this issue has made rescue efforts even more difficult. He also said that he has instructed the Iranian Red Crescent Society to use everything in its power to help the quake-stricken people of Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also sent a message of sympathy to the people of Afghanistan over the deadly quake in the country.

Khatibzadeh expressed the deep regret and sorrow of the government and people of Iran to the friendly and brotherly nation of Afghanistan, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The spokesman prayed for God’s mercy for those who lost their lives in the tragic natural disaster and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families while also praying that the injured recover their health.

Khatibzadeh also expressed the readiness of Iran to provide any kind of needed assistance to the quake-hit people.



