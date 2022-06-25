Amir Abdollahian talks to Taliban FM over Afghanistan quake

TEHRAN- In a phone conversation with acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed condolences to the Afghan people and government over the recent earthquake that claimed many lives and resulted in significant material damage.

Amir Abdollahian told Muttaqi that two cargo planes have been used to provide a portion of Iran's aid to the earthquake victims.

The Iranian foreign minister added that two groups of rescue and relief teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society had also been sent along with relief aid, highlighting the fact that the Iranian people are always ready to stand by the resilient and noble people of Afghanistan.

He said Iran will also send medical teams if required or requested.

The top Iranian diplomat also brought up Iran's share of the Helmand water, asking the Afghan government to take seriously its obligations under the bilateral agreements regarding Iran's water share.

By resolving this issue, the foreign minister said, Iran hopes to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian further voiced hope that the two nations' bilateral collaboration will result in combat against organized crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Praising Iran's condolences and its prompt and urgent aid for the earthquake victims, Muttaqi stressed that the first priority under the current circumstances is to provide shelter for the victims.

Muttaqi commended Iran for providing a wide range of services to the Afghan people under the present tough conditions, highlighting the importance that Kabul places on the need to deepen and widen bilateral ties and collaboration with Iran.

He also asked Amir Abdollahian to arrange for the visit of an Afghan agricultural delegation and an anti-narcotic drugs trafficking group to Iran.

Muttaqi, meanwhile, welcomed the continuation of the bilateral talks and the sending of a delegation from the Energy Ministry of Iran to investigate the matter of Iran's water rights from the Helmand River.

