Iran pioneer in helping Afghan earthquake victims

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran has been at the forefront of sending humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Afghanistan, so the fourth shipment of humanitarian aid was dispatched to the country on Saturday.

This shipment included three tons of specialized medicine as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medicine, IRNA reported.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society says although other countries claimed to send humanitarian aid, so far only Iranian aid has actually reached the victims. Earlier, Iran sent three shipments of first aid to the quake-hit areas of Afghanistan. The packages included medicine, food, clothing, tents, and other basic necessities for earthquake victims.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale hit the southeastern Afghan province of Paktika on June 22 at 02:24:36 AFT. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

At least 1,500 people died and over 2,000 people were injured throughout Afghanistan and Pakistan, making it the deadliest earthquake in 2022 and the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan since 1998.

Following the devastating earthquake, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh extended the government and people of Iran's heartfelt regret and grief to Afghanistan, a friendly and brotherly nation.

The spokesman prayed for God's mercy on those who died in the awful natural disaster and conveyed condolences to the grieving families and wished recovery for the injured.

Khatibzadeh further stated that Iran is ready to provide whatever support is required to the earthquake victims.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special aide to the Iranian president on Afghanistan, also said Iran stands by its friend in this upsetting time.

FB/MG