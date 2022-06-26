Intl. glass show underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 5th International Exhibition of Glass Industry, Crystal, Porcelain, Machinery and Affiliated Industries (Iran Glass Show 2022) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Sunday, IRIB reported.

The latest achievements of the glass industry including the latest developments in the construction, industrial, and automobile glass sectors are showcased in this four-day exhibition.

The aim of this exhibition is to promote this industry and to prepare a roadmap for the development of the country’s glass industry by examining the challenges and issues in this sector and by comparing Iran with leading countries in this field.

Iran produces more than 2.5 million tons of glass annually, of which 1.6 million tons are flat glass, 450,000 tons are bottles and the rest are crystals.

Currently, 450,000 square meters of construction glasses are produced daily in 10 large active glass factories in the country, of which about 40 percent is exported to the countries of the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, and even Europe.

EF/