TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Secret Player” has recently been published by Cheshmeh in Tehran.

Vahid Namazi is the translator of the book, which is by an anonymous writer.

In the vein of Hotel Babylon and Confessions of a GP, “The Secret Player” will fascinate football fans with its wealth of insider knowledge and willingness to talk, albeit anonymously, about the inner workings of the game.

Based on the hugely popular “The Player” columns in FourFourTwo magazine, the book gives a warts-and-all insight into the daily life of professional footballers.

Month by month, it chronicles the oscillating rhythms of the season, from the trudge of pre-season to the “squeaky-bum time” of promotion and relegation.

The player himself has played at all levels of English football, from Premier League to a season of non-League, and represented England (alongside David Backham) at the U21 level.

Books can be attributed to “Anonymous” for several reasons, including they are officially published under that name, they are traditional stories not attributed to a specific author and they are religious texts not generally attributed to a specific author.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “The Secret Player” by Vahid Namazi.

