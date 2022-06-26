Landscaping to tilt face of Safavid mosque in southwestern Iran

TEHRAN - A landscaping project has commenced on Murk Mosque, aimed to trim the face of the modest place of worship and its premises located in the ancient city of Belad Shapur, southwestern Iran.

Most recently, a team of restorers completed work on the Safavid-era (1501-1736) mosque following years of neglect and poor maintenance, according to the provincial tourism chief.

The architecture of the mosques in Iran varies from one region to another, due to geometric structures, materials, and styles specific to each location. However, a considerable number of mosques have very complex structures decorated with intricate tilework, stuccowork, and brickwork to name a few.

Belad Shapur was built upon the order of the Sassanid Shapur I (known as Shapur the Great) who ruled the Persian Empire from 241 CE to 272.

Under his leadership, the empire stretched from Sogdiana and Iberia (Georgia) in the north to the Mazun region of Arabia in the south; in the east, it extended to the Indus River, and in the west to the upper Tigris and Euphrates rivers valleys.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is well-known for its ancient nomads and their traditions. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

