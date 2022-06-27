26m smart gas meters to be installed across Iran in 4 years

TEHRAN – The managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has said his company is implementing a program to install 26 million smart gas meters across the country over the next four years, IRIB reported.

Speaking at Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF)’s first event to develop knowledge-based collaborations to establish a smart natural gas distribution system on Monday, Majid Chegeni said initial estimations show that about $4 billion is required to complete the program.

INIF’s event was held in four sectors including smart meters, data transmission infrastructure, data analysis platforms, and requirements and regulations.

The event also included an exhibition section in which companies active in the field of designing and manufacturing smart measurement systems and IT showcased their capabilities and products.

The most important product presented in this exhibition was the smart control and management platform of gas meters that is about to enter the commercial production phase. This product is the result of collaboration among different companies and institutions including Khatam University, Ekbatan Meter Manufacturing Company, Irancell, and Fanap Infrastructure Company.

According to the national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 30), the National Iranian Gas Company is obliged to take new measures to improve the gas consumption patterns by installing smart meters for various subscribers.

In this regard, NIGC intends to use the capabilities of knowledge-based companies.

So, the first event to develop knowledge-based collaborations to establish a smart natural gas distribution system has been organized and held in collaboration with the INIF to gather such companies and benefit from their experiences.

