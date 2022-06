TEHRAN — The National Judiciary Conference was held in Tehran on Monday at the presence of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. The conference was held to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Beheshti, Iran’s first Judiciary Chief who was assassinated by the MKO in 1981.