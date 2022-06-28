Enemy puts its hopes in our weaknesses: Leader

TEHRAN - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the enemy has been putting all its hopes on Iran’s weaknesses and shortcomings over the past four decades.

“But they've been repeatedly frustrated. Their problem is that they can't understand the reason behind their frustration. They have failed to understand that in the human world, in addition to political calculations and possibilities, there are also other calculations and contingencies, and those are the divine traditions,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

The Leader made the remarks on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Mohammad Hossein Beheshti, the first Judiciary chief after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, who was assassinated by the terrorist Mojahedin-E-Khalgh Organization on June 7, 1981.



Addressing the attendees attended by the Judiciary chief and other top judicial officials, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the situation at the early years of the Islamic Revolution, saying, “There was a civil war in Iran in 1981 and the president was ousted by the parliament. Ayatollah Beheshti, a great pillar, was martyred. Then the new president and prime minister were both martyred. Shortly later, a group of senior army commanders in the Sacred Defense were also martyred. Which country in the world do you know of that can stand up against all these events? The Iranian people and officials stood firm, and Imam Khomeini stood up firmly like Mount Damavand and turned the state all around.”

Beheshti, the chief justice, played a key role in establishing the Islamic Republic in 1979. His assassination along with 72 other officials at the office of the Islamic Republican Party is known as the Haft Tir incident in the Iranian calendar. Four ministers and 27 parliamentarians were among those martyred. The event is marked as National Judiciary Week.