Human skeletons unearthed from historical site northeast Iran

TEHRAN – Two human remains have recently been found in a historical site, in northeast Iran.

Two human skeletons have been discovered in a historical site situated in the town of Kadkan of Torbat-e Heydarieh county in Khorasan Razavi province, Mehr quoted a local tourism official as saying on Monday.

“Preliminary studies suggest that the human remains date from the late Islamic eras,” the official said.

“However, a precise estimate for the age of skeletons will be made following more detailed studies.”

Over the past couple of years, Torbat-e Heydarieh and its surroundings have yielded traces of the ancient settlements.

Last year, an archaeological site was exposed on the outskirts of Torbat-e Heydarieh after torrential rains washed the soil away. The site was accessed to date from the early and middle Islamic eras, according to preliminary studies carried out by cultural heritage experts.

Based on archaeological studies, Torbat-e Heydarieh is home to several historical caves due to its favorable habitat conditions and traces of habitation from about 40,000 years have been identified in the caves of the region. The history of the area stretches back to the Achaemenian Empire from the 6th to 4th century BC and the Parthian Empire from the 3rd century BC to the 3rd century CE.

AFM