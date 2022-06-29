Countries should study origins of Ukraine crisis: Iran defense minister

TEHRAN - The Iranian Minister of Defense said on Tuesday that countries should vigilantly study the roots of the Ukraine crisis and confront it.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks in a meeting with the Chairman of Pakistan’s Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadim Raza.

Ashtiani also referred to the important and influential position of Iran and Pakistan in regional developments and the Islamic world, Al Alam reported.

He also stressed the need to develop relations with the brotherly and friendly country of Pakistan in all areas.

“There is no doubt that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various defense fields in the current complex regional and global conditions would contribute significantly to improving the security situation in the West Asia region,” the defense minister remarked.

He pointed out that the two countries should not allow other countries to interfere or influence the pace of development and consolidation of bilateral cooperation.

“The priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to develop and boost relations and cooperation with neighboring countries and the region,” the minister added.

General Ashtiani expressed the Islamic Republic's satisfaction with the good steps taken in recent years to transform the border crossings between the two countries into safe zones for economic exchanges.

He added, “We are still far from the required situation, and there is no doubt that cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various defense fields in tense circumstances would contribute significantly to improving the security situation in West Asia.”

During the meeting, the Iranian Defense Minister also criticized the destructive role of America and the West for their unilateral and totalitarian approaches.

Pointing to the war in Ukraine, he said, “The principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been to oppose war, the killing of innocent civilians, and destruction of state infrastructure anywhere in the world. But countries must vigilantly study the roots of the crisis and confront it.”

General Ashtiani also drew attention to the pain and suffering of the oppressed Afghan people, saying after 20 years of occupation and looting by the U.S. the only way for Afghanistan to get out of the current dilemma is to form an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups.

He said, “We believe that the way to solve regional crises is through the participation of all countries in the region, as well as by relying on the internal capabilities of countries.”

General Ashtiani also described the mutual visits between defense and military officials of Iran and Pakistan as important. He enumerated the very good opportunities available to both sides in the field of producing military and defense equipment and in the economic and industrial fields, calling for sharing these opportunities for mutual cooperation and implementation of the agreements of the two sides.

For his part, General Nadim Reda pointed to the importance of the meetings between defense officials of Pakistan and Iran, saying, “We are looking for more areas of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He also praised the defense achievements of Iran, declaring Islamabad’s readiness for any defense, technical and security cooperation with the aim of establishing stability and security in the region.

General Nadim Reza indicated that it is necessary to develop comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, inviting the Iranian Minister of Defense to pay an official visit to Pakistan.

The Pakistani general also met with President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency. Speaking in the meeting with General Nadim Reza, Raisi thanked the Pakistani government and army for their cooperation in improving the security situation on the border between the two countries. "Good relations between the armed forces of the two countries have created relatively good security conditions on the border between the two countries.”

He went on to say that the presence of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan for two decades had no result other than killing and destruction.

The Pakistani military official added, "It is imperative that the Taliban form a comprehensive government in Afghanistan in a way that all ethnic groups participate in it in order to bring peace and development to the country.”

In the meeting, General Nadim Reza also said, “As the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army, I have always believed that Iran is a close friend of Pakistan.”

He added, "The numerous diplomatic visits of Pakistani authorities to Iran in the past month is the proof of our interest to deepen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”