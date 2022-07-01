What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of digital paintings by Masud Ahmadi.

Entitled “Maybe Human”, the exhibition will run until July 13 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.



Painting

* A collection of paintings by Amin Tehrani is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Night/Agreement” will be running until July 12 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Yalda Fakhimi.

Entitled “Vayo Mania”, the showcase will run until July 6 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Buyeh Sadatnia is hanging his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition named “A Tribute to the Fallen Leaves” will run until July 18 at the gallery located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Ali Fi is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Agnosia” runs until July 10 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

* A collection of paintings by Abolfazl Saeidi, Amirreza Zanganeh and Amir-Hossein Mesbah is on view in an exhibition at Naqsh-e Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Come and Find Me” will be running until July 8 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Drawing

* Drawings by Ali Khosravi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibit name “Face to Face” will run until July 15 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.



Multimedia

* A group of artists, including Hossein Vaezi, Alireza Sadeqi, Zahra Sobhani, Kian Tayyebi, Pejman Bakhoda and Erfan Aqebati, is hanging their latest works in various media in an exhibition at Zarna Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until July 6 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Ehsan Taqizadeh, Mahsa Taqizadeh, Masumeh Arghavan, Zahra Jafari, Maryam Arab, Fatemeh Karimi and several other artists is underway at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit runs until July 6 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Artworks in different media by Hajar Qadaksaz, Fatemeh Farid, Maryam Salimi, Leili Oruji, Roya Abbasi Azdeh Ashtari and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Dream” will run until July 6 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

