COVID-19 cases increase by 3 folds

TEHRAN – In the first week of the Iranian calendar month of Tir which began on June 25, COVID-19 hospitalizations and outpatients have tripled in the country.

Last week, a total of 2,661 new patients with Covid-19 were identified in the country, 443 of whom were hospitalized.

Based on the announcement of the Ministry of Health, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country reached 7,238,840 people on Saturday.

The National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control said on June 26 there is a possibility that the virus will emerge with new strains. Also, unfortunately, a total of 11 patients died last week. Based on this, the total number of deaths from this disease has reached 141,390 people.

Of course, last week, during the two days of Tuesday and Wednesday, no mortality has been recorded.

Abbas Shiravjen, a spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, said on June 26 that there is a possibility that the virus will emerge with new strains.

Iran has been able to reduce the COVID mortalities from 700 cases to less than 10, and this successful experience of the Islamic Republic was made known in the seventy-fifth session of the World Health Assembly, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on May 27.

So far, about 150 million doses of vaccine have been injected into the Iranian population and the coverage of vaccination in the total population is about 75 percent, he highlighted.

Following the decision of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control and President Ebrahim Raisi, all universities affiliated with the ministries of science and health, and schools, started education in person on April 3 as the new cases of the disease have notably reduced.

The successful experience of the Islamic Republic of Iran in controlling the coronavirus pandemic was made known in the seventy-fifth session of the World Health Assembly.

FB/MG