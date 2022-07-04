Mourners bid farewell to Japanese-Iranian cultural figure Koniko Yamamura

Mourners carry the coffin of Japanese-Iranian cultural figure Koniko Yamamura during her funeral in Tehran on July 3, 2022.

Yamamura, who was called by her Iranian name Saba Babai after her marriage to an Iranian man, died on Friday from a respiratory problem.

Her 19-year-old son Mohammad Babai joined Iranian soldiers during the Iran-Iraq war and was martyred in April 1983.

“Immigrant from the Land of the Sun”, her memories of living in Iran written by Iranian author Hamid Hesam, was published in 2020.

MMS/YAW

