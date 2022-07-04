Iran into FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers second round

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Syria 91-56 in Group E to book their spot in the second round at the end of Window 3 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers.

Iran won on the road to end their first round campaign thanks to 14 points and 15 rebounds from Hamed Haddadi. Mohammad Jamshidi also did well with 16 points.

Nadim Issa had 13 points to lead Syria.

Iran are drawn in Group F along with Australia, Kazakhstan, China, Japan and Bahrain.

The top three teams will secure their place at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.