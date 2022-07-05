Iran, Nicaragua confer on boosting economic ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Manouchehr Manteghi and Nicaragua’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Oscar Mojica Obregón stressed the need for expanding economic cooperation between Tehran and Managua in a meeting on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides called for a deepening of economic relationships and expansion of industrial cooperation in various fields including railway, steel, and cement, IRNA reported.

Mentioning Iran’s important industrial capacities and the Nicaraguan Government’s plans to develop railroads, Manteghi said that the Islamic Republic is ready to cooperate with Nicaragua in all stages of railway development including constructing railroads, procuring wagons and locomotives, controlling equipment, and improving the efficiency of railways.

He further voiced Iran’s readiness to export cement and steel to the Latin American country.

Obregón, in his turn, praised Iran’s progress in different areas despite international pressures and welcomed the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, in a meeting between Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari and the Nicaraguan minister, Safari said that Iran is quite ready to transfer advanced technologies, Nano and biotechnologies as well as vaccines and medical supplies to Managua.

Obregón and Safari agreed that bilateral economic relations and cooperation need to be comprehensively expanded.

The Nicaraguan Transportations and Infrastructure Minister is visiting Tehran to participate in Iran's Intelligent City Exhibition and pursue ways to expand bilateral ties, especially in the field of infrastructure and advanced technologies.

EF/MA

Photo: Deputy Industry Minister Manouchehr Manteghi (R) and Nicaragua’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Oscar Mojica Obregón