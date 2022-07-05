Winners of Farabi intl. award honored

TEHRAN – The winners of the 13th Farabi International Award (FIA) on the Humanities and Islamic Studies were honored in both national and international sections on Tuesday.

The closing ceremony was held in Tehran with the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi and prominent professors and researchers.

According to the announcement of the secretariat of the Farabi International Festival, among the 207 works submitted for judging in this festival, 16 works were selected and worthy of recognition in 2 sections, youth, and adult.

The Award aims to introduce and honor the best research in the fields of humanities and Islamic studies. A total of 32 scientists and experts were selected from Iran and 10 were foreign nationals selected as the top researchers in the international sector.

The Farabi International Award, the most prestigious award for humanities and Islamic studies in the Islamic world, is held annually by the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the management of the Institute of Cultural and Social Studies of that Ministry.

The FIA aims to introduce and honor the best research in the field of humanities and Islamic studies. Works that are both innovative and research-based, are accepted, reviewed, evaluated, selected, and honored in the award.

The event presents the awards in the following categories of “pioneers in the field of humanities and Islamic studies in Iran”, “prominent scientific personalities in the field of humanities and Islamic studies in Iran who have passed away, top theorists”, “books, research projects, articles, doctoral dissertations and master's theses in adult and young sections”, “the top translator from Persian to the other languages and vice versa”, “top scientific associations”, “top research scientific Journals”.

The Award receives, reviews, and chooses the selected works at the two young (under 35 years) and adult levels and, in terms of territory, covers both domestic and foreign areas. Where the domestic area is concerned, all the works produced by Iranians, regardless of their current location and profession, are considered.

FB/MG

