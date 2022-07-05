Iran ease past Kazakhstan in Asian Women's U20 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN –Iran defeated Kazakhstan in straight sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-21) in the 2022 Asian Women's U20 Volleyball Championship on Tuesday.

Iran had lost to Thailand 3-0 in their opening match.

Iran will play South Korea on Saturday in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Japan, China, India, Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.

The competition is being held at the Nazarbayev University Spot Complex in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from July 4 to 11.

The champion and vice-champion teams shall earn direct berths as Asian representatives in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship, with the host city to be announced at a later date.

Japan are the defending champions.