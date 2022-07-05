Iran continues consultations with India

TEHRAN— Following up on the consultations between Iran and India, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a phone call on Tuesday.

Pointing to the cultural and civilizational commonalities and the long history of political and economic interactions coupled with frequent visits of high-ranking officials of the two countries, Bagheri Kani and Mohan Kwatra shared the view that the relations between the two countries is unique.

During the conversation, the two senior diplomats also discussed the ways to promote cooperation between the two countries, including in the fields of trade, investment, port and transportation. The two also exchanged views on regional cooperation and helping the people of Afghanistan.

Stabilizing the region through fight against terrorism and drug trade as well as holding a joint economic commission and improving the level of relations in political spheres were also raised in the conversation.

Removing existing restrictions on trade exchanges and completing the Chabahar project as the transportation hub of the region by the Indian side, facilitating and helping the transfer of humanitarian aid from India to the people of Afghanistan through Iran, as well as cooperation between the two countries in multilateral fields were among other topics discussed between the two senior diplomats.

Supporting each other’s positions at international organizations including the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS were among other notable topics in the talks.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bagheri briefed his Indian counterpart about the latest measures and positive steps taken by Tehran in the process of talks to remove the cruel U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The parties also agreed to continue their consultations.

