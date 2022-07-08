Iran sweep Slovenia to move closer to 2022 VNL QF

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Slovenia 3-0 (26-24, 25-14, 25-21) in Week 3 of the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Friday.

Behrouz Ataei’s men moved a step closer to booking a place at the quarterfinals round of the 2022 VNL.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad scored 14 points for Iran and Slovenian Klemen Čebulj earned 11 points.

Iran are currently sit eighth with 17 points.

The Persians are scheduled to meet Serbia on Saturday.

The top eight teams will qualify for the quarterfinals which will be held in Italy from July 20 to 24.