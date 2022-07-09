Iran into 2022 VNL Finals

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Serbia in straight sets (35-33, 25-21, 25-12) on Saturday to book a place in the Volleyball Nations League 2022 Finals.

Amirhossein Esfandiar scored 17 points for Iran in the must-win match.

Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Amirhossein Toukhteh and Milad Ebadipour also had double-digit performances for the winners, with 16, 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Aleksandar Atanasijevic led Serbia with 14 points.

The top eight teams qualify for the quarterfinals which will be held in Italy from July 20 to 24.