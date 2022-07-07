Ivan Zaytsev helps Italy beat Iran in 2022 VNL

TEHRAN – Iconic player Ivan Zaytsev helped Italy defeat Iran 3-1 (25-16, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23) in Week 3 of the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Thursday.

Iran’s captain Milad Ebadipour earned 26 points and Amin Esmaeilnezhad also registered 23 points.

Zaytsev scored 17 points for the Italian team.

Iran are scheduled to face Slovenia and Serbia on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The top eight teams will qualify for the quarterfinals which will be held in Italy from July 20 to 24.