Iran look to earn third consecutive win and Poland ready for revenge

TEHRAN – Iran and Poland volleyball teams will lock horns on Thursday night in quarterfinals round of 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at Italian city Bologna. The Persians have emerged victorious in their past two matches against the world giants and the Poles are ready to take revenge on Iran.

It will be the 26th encounter between the two rivals at major world-level competitions.

The Poles have won 15 of the previous 25 and lost 10 times.

Iran and Poland’s most recent encounter took place about two weeks later at the Pool 6. In their opening match at Tokyo 2020 on July 24, the Iranians had defeated the Poles in an extended tie-breaker after a five-set battle, 3-2 (18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 23-21).

As it turned out, it was Poland’s only defeat in the pool stage and they advanced to the quarterfinals as Pool A winners, while Iran finished fifth in the pool on 2-3, just below the line for advancement.

The winners of Poland and Iran (Quarterfinal 2) will take on the winners of the U.S. vs. Brazil (Quarterfinal 3).

The quarterfinals will be held in Bologna, Italy from July 20 to 24.