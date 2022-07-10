Iran and Poland to cross paths in VNL quarterfinals

TEHRAN – Asian champions Iran will meet reigning world champions Poland in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) quarterfinals.

Dutch and Italians will meet again in less than two weeks in one of the four quarterfinals of the event, reigning VNL champions Brazil play three-time Olympic champions the U.S. and reigning Olympic champions France face Asian powerhouse Japan.

In the semifinals, the winners of Italy vs. Netherlands (Quarterfinal 1) will take on the winners of France vs. Japan (Quarterfinal 4), and the winners of Poland vs. Iran (Quarterfinal 2) will take on the winners of the U.S. vs. Brazil (Quarterfinal 3).

The quarterfinals will be held in Bologna, Italy from July 20 to 24.

Iran will play Poland on July 21.