Iran edge Kyrgyzstan in 2022 CAFA Women's Championship

TEHRAN – Iran edged past Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in the 2022 CAFA Women's Championship on Friday.

Shabnam Behesht scored the only goal of the match in the 53rd minute.

Iran will play Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on July 14, 17 and 20, respectively.

The '2022 CAFA Women's Championship is the official first edition of the CAFA Women's Championship, an international women's football tournament organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 8 to 20 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.