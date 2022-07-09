Iran fall short against Korea at Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN –Iran lost to South Korea in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-21) in the 2022 Asian Women’s U20 Volleyball Championship on Saturday.

Iran had lost to Thailand 3-0 in their opening match but emerged victorious over Kazakhstan in Pool A.

Iran will play India on Sunday in the 5th–8th Classification round.

The competition is being held at the Nazarbayev University Spot Complex in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan from July 4 to 11.

The champion and vice-champion teams shall earn direct berths as Asian representatives in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U21 World Championship, with the host city to be announced at a later date.

Japan are the defending champions.