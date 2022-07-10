TPO sends trade delegation to Serbia

TEHRAN – An Iranian trade delegation led by the head of the country’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has left Tehran for Serbia on Sunday, the TPO portal reported.

As reported, the five-day visit of the mentioned delegation is aimed at developing bilateral cooperation, following up on issues raised in the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting, and planning the next round of the committee meeting in Iran.

According to the plans made, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia is going to host a business forum on the first day of the trip to introduce the business opportunities of the two countries and hold bilateral negotiations between the businessmen of the two countries.

Also, during the visit, TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak is scheduled to have meetings with high-ranking Serbian officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Mines and Energy, Deputy Minister of Trade, and Minister of Finance.

Deputy head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), head of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce, and a group of businessmen active in various fields including medical equipment, tourism, food industry, cosmetic products, petrochemicals, fertilizer and urea, paraffin, furniture and wood industries, agricultural products, information technology, knowledge-based products, etc. accompany the TPO head during this visit.

EF/MA