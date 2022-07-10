Three Iranian universities producing most employable graduates

TEHRAN – Three Iranian universities were listed among the world’s top universities producing the most employable graduates, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 report.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

In Graduate Employability Rankings, each of the universities has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the 'soft skills' required for the modern workplace.

The employer reputation metric is based on over 50,000 responses to the QS Employer Survey and asks employers to identify those institutions from which they source the most competent, innovative and effective graduates.

The Alumni outcome metric analyses the educational histories of the world’s most innovative, creative, wealthy, entrepreneurial, and/or philanthropic individuals to establish which universities are producing world-changing individuals.

As per the data published on QS official website, the Sharif University of Technology and the University of Tehran are both ranked 301-500, and the Amirkabir University of Technology, ranked 501, are the top Iranian universities among world-class ones that have the most employable graduates.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) received a score of 100 and retained the top spot, followed by Stanford University and the University of California.

Academic quality

Most recently, the Leiden ranking system published the 2022 report, according to which 44 Iranian universities were among the 1,318 top universities in the world.

Also, the Iran University of Medical Sciences has ranked the world’s leading university for contributing to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of good health and well-being.

Fifty-eight universities from Iran were listed among the top universities in Asia, according to the 2022 Asia University Rankings of the Times Higher Education.

The 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, based on universities’ contributions to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), listed 27 Iranian universities.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

