Student innovations to help thrive medicinal plant industry

TEHRAN – Compiling special chapters in school books is on the agenda to influence the medicinal plant industry in schools and among students, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The project has been accelerated by the implementation of support projects for students’ innovations in the medicinal plants and traditional medicine industry, and students are supported for their innovative and creative projects.

These supports were created in the form of the Medicinal Plants Student Club with the efforts of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, which hosts more than 2,000 students and has implemented many programs, such as educational knowledge festival, technological tours and visits, story writing competitions, supporting student innovations, etc.

In order to develop the technology ecosystem and innovation of medicinal plants and traditional medicine in the country, the Vice Presidency is trying to identify and use the capabilities of actors in this field, such as knowledge-based and creative companies, to train expert manpower for the future of this industry.

Iranian traditional medicine

Iranian traditional medicine is one of the most ancient forms of traditional medicine. It is grounded in the concept of four senses of humor: phlegm (Balgham), blood (Dam), yellow bile (Safra'), and black bile (Sauda').

The concept of four senses of humor is based on the teachings of Rhazes and Avicenna in an elaborate medical system.

Iranian traditional medicine strongly focuses on prioritizing health maintenance and disease prevention over treatment.

So far, about 30,000 plant species are identified in the world, with Iran's share of about 8,000 species its plant diversity is more than the whole of Europe.

Currently, about 2,300 species of medicinal plants have been identified in the country; while medicinal plants account for one-third of the medicines used in human societies, the share of world trade in these products is about $124 billion and Iran’s share is $570 million, which is only 0.5 percent of the total.

The per capita consumption of medicinal plants in Iran is about one kilogram of dried plants, in other words, 83,000 tons of medicinal plants worth 1.2 trillion rials (around $4 million) are consumed in the country, while in Europe this amount is 900 grams and in the United States is 2.5 kilograms.

