“Stalin’s Great Purge” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Stalin’s Great Purge” by Noah Berlatsky has recently been published in Persian by Qoqnus in Tehran.

The book, which is from the series “Perspectives on Modern World History”, has been translated into Persian by Shahrbanu Saremi.

This series provides multiple views of momentous events in recent history; each book helps readers develop critical thinking skills, increase global awareness, and enhance their understanding of international perspectives about historic events.

This title provides historical background on Stalin’s purges and explores controversies surrounding the purges.

It offers firsthand accounts from those who experienced the effects of Stalin’s purges. Using primary and secondary sources, each volume provides background information on a significant event in modern world history, presents the controversies surrounding the event, and offers first-person narratives from people who lived through or were impacted by the event.

All volumes in the series include an annotated table of contents, a world map, a chronology, a glossary of key terms, a bibliography, and a subject index.

Qoqnus has previously published a Persian rendition of Sylvia Engdahl’s “The Bolshevik Revolution” by Sarem from “Perspectives on Modern World History”.

This title explores the events of the Bolshevik Revolution, issues surrounding Bolshevik support or oppression of the working class, and the impact of Bolshevism on Russia and the world.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Noah Berlatsky's book “Stalin’s Great Purge”.

