Haddadi excited for highly anticipated Asia Cup 2022

TEHRAN – Iranian basketball legend Hamed Haddadi made no attempt to hide his excitement and enthusiasm for the much-anticipated FIBA Asia Cup 2022.

Haddadi has played in several Asia Cups but says he still is excited to play in the competition.

“Any game, I'm excited. Any tournament, I'm excited,” Haddadi told FIBA. Com.

“I like to see good players especially when Australian and New Zealand play. It's good for us. You want to see good players, good teams. And if you want to get better, you should play against big teams, good teams,” the center added.

Iran will start the campaign with a match against Syria in Pool A. The Persian will also play Kazakhstan and Japan on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

The competition will be played from July 12 to 24 in Jakarta, Indonesia.