TEDPIX gains 6,500 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 6,517 points to 1.49 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 4.991 billion securities worth 30.378 trillion rials (about $108.5 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 6,754 points, and the second market’s index gained 7,121 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA