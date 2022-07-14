Iran beat Tajikistan in 2022 CAFA Women's Championship

TEHRAN – Iran football team defeated Tajikistan 5-0 in the 2022 CAFA Women's Championship on Thursday.

Afsaneh Chatrenoor and Hasti Foroozandeh scored two goals each and Melika Motevali also was on target.

Maryam Azmoun’s girls had started the campaign with a 1-0 win over Kyrgyzstan.

Iran will play Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on July 17 and 20, respectively.

The 2022 CAFA Women's Championship is the official first edition of the CAFA Women's Championship, an international women's football tournament organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA).

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 8 to 20 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.