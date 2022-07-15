Creative house of art to set up at Qazvin caravanserai

TEHRAN – A creative house of art is planned to be launched at the 19th-century Sa’d-al Saltaneh caravanserai in Qazvin, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Reviving old and forgotten handicraft fields and innovating handicraft production is the goal of the project, Alireza Khazaeli explained on Friday.

It is possible to revive these fields and create a good economic boom for craftspeople by combining handicraft products with other arts and producing a new product based on market demands, the official added.

Qazvin was once the capital of the mighty Persian Empire, under Safavids, from 1548 to 98. It is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums, and a handful of decent eating options. For most travelers, Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

Available data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts suggests the value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

