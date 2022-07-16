TEDPIX drops 10,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 10,000 points to 1.48 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 5.623 billion securities worth 31.48 trillion rials (about $112.42 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 8,014 points and the second market’s index lost 18,044 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Iranian stock market has been struggling for months to get back on track, however various internal and external factors have been hindering this market from reaching its true potential.

