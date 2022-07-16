Iran is hoping to win UNESCO recognition for Sassanid fortress

TEHRAN – Iran eyes UNESCO World Heritage tag for its Qale Falak-ol-Aflak, which is a Sassanid era (224–651) fortress located in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province.

“UNESCO registration of Khorramabad’s Falak-ol-Aflak fortress is of high importance as it is a public demand on the one hand, and is emphasized by the president [Ebrahim Raisi] on the other hand,” IRNA quoted the deputy tourism minister Ali Darabi as saying on Saturday.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts is ready to compile a specific dossier on the ancient fortress and surrounding properties for possible inscription on the UNESCO list, Darabi said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Lorestan’s Governor-General Farhad Ziviar, the report said.

Moreover, the ministry is ready to invite UNESCO experts to visit and assess this unique historical work, Darabi said.

Ziviar, for his part, said practical measures have been taken to solve the problems over the UNESCO designation of the site.

“Measures have been taken to solve the problems of the historic fortress of Khorramabad after the visit of the president last year, and the province is ready to provide the grounds for the world registration of this fortress,” Ziviar said.

Last December, President Raisi paid a visit to the ancient fortress. He was accompanied by members of his cabinet, including the Energy Minister, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister, Agriculture Minister, Culture Minister as well as Cooperatives, and Labor and Social Welfare Minister.

The unmissable eight-towered fortress dominates Khorramabad as one of the most visited travel destinations in the region for both domestic and foreign sightseers. The fortress seems particularly imposing and dramatic when floodlit at night, offering picturesque views of its encircling crenelated battlements.

Experts believe that the fortress is comparable with similar works in Naqsh-e Rostam, Naqsh-e Rajab, Tape Chugan, and Firuzabad in Fars province.

In 2018, UNESCO added an ensemble of Sassanian historical cities in southern Iran -- titled “Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region”-- to its World Heritage list. The ensemble is comprised of eight archaeological sites situated in three geographical parts of Firuzabad, Bishapur, and Sarvestan. It reflects the optimized utilization of natural topography and bears witness to the influence of Achaemenid and Parthian cultural traditions and of Roman art, which later had a significant impact on the architecture and artistic styles of the Islamic era.

The Sassanid era is of very high importance in the history of Iran. Under Sassanids, Persian art and architecture experienced a general renaissance. Architecture often took grandiose proportions such as palaces at Ctesiphon, Firuzabad, and Sarvestan which are amongst the highlights of the ensemble. Crafts such as metalwork and gem-engraving grew highly sophisticated, yet scholarship was encouraged by the state. In those years, works from both the East and West were translated into Pahlavi, the language of the Sassanians.

Efforts made by the Sassanids also yield a revival of Iranian nationalism took place, for example, Zoroastrianism was declared the state religion. The dynasty evolved by Ardashir I and was destroyed by the Arabs during the period 637 to 651. The dynasty was named after Sasan, an ancestor of Ardashir I.

Under his leadership who reigned from 224 to 241, the Sassanians overthrew the Parthians and created an empire that was constantly changing in size as it reacted to Rome and Byzantium to the west and the Kushans and Hephthalites to the east, according to Britannica Encyclopedia. At the time of Shapur I (reigned 241 CE–272), the empire stretched from Sogdiana and Iberia (Georgia) in the north to the Mazun region of Arabia in the south; in the east, it extended to the Indus River and in the west to the upper Tigris and Euphrates river valleys.

AFM