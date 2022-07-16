Delusional Israel bombs Gaza after Biden trip 

If there was ever evidence needed that the trips of American politicians to Israel bring nothing but insecurity to the region, then the regime’s bombardment of the besieged Palestinian Gaza Strip is evidence of that.

Many had warned before U.S. President Joe Biden made his trip to Israel that American politicians visiting West Asia and in particular the Israeli apartheid regime occupying Palestinian territories just destabilizes the region.

They were proven right as on the backdrop of Biden’s visit to the Zionist regime, Israeli leaders felt emboldened to continue their aggression in the reign as Israeli warplanes carried out bombing missions in the Gaza Strip which is also described by UN agencies as the world’s largest open-air prison.

The Israeli occupation’s warplanes used dozens of missiles to bombard sites belonging to the Palestinian resistance in central and the west of the Gaza Strip.

Later the occupation's bombing of Gaza ended as reports surfaced that the Palestinian resistance responded to the raids with anti-aircraft fire.

The regime’s fighter jets reportedly targeted, with three separate raids, the site of Nusseirat Martyrs, in central Gaza, and a site affiliated with the Palestinian resistance near the al-Baydar area, southwest of Gaza City, with at least ten missiles.

Gaza witnesses have been cited as saying at least one of the sites struck was a training facility belonging to the Hamas movement.

Reports also suggest that the Palestinian resistance responded with at least two missiles from Gaza towards the occupied territories, in conjunction with the Israeli raids on the Strip. Sirens are reported to have sounded in the settlement of Ashkelon and the settlements near the northern and eastern borders of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime later reported another two rockets were launched from the Strip toward the settlements. It is the first time in nearly a month that the Israeli occupation army has announced that it has detected rocket fire from the Gaza Strip.

"The aggression has never stopped against the Palestinian people," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told reporters, adding that "the increase in attacks was expected after Biden signed the Jerusalem al-Quds document with Tel Aviv."

Qassem pointed out that "the occupation is under the illusion that it has acquired the elements of new power through Biden's visit," calling for forming a comprehensive framework and high coordination in the axis of resistance.

The Palestinian Resistance movement’s spokesman later wrote on a social media post that "the enemy's bombing of the Gaza Strip and terrorizing the region are part of its crimes and unstoppable terrorist behavior" against the Palestinian people.

The post added, "the Zionist occupation, with all the tools of terrorism and American support, will not be able to break the will of our steadfast people and their valiant resistance, and we will continue our resistance and legitimate struggle until the occupier is expelled from all of our Palestinian lands."

Another spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said the Israeli bombing “reflected U.S. support and encouragement the Zionist entity had received to pursue its aggression and crimes.”

The coastal enclave has been under an all-out Israeli blockade since 2007 when the democratically elected Hamas movement took control of the besieged territory.

The regime alleges it struck “an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets," boasting that the facility is "one of the most significant" of its kind in the Gaza Strip.

The apartheid regime went on to claim "The strike on this site will significantly impede and undermine Hamas' force-building capabilities,"

This is where the regime is under some kind of delusion.

Firstly, all legal scholars agree that the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have the right, under all the rules and regulations on this planet, including the UN charter to resist Israeli terrorism. This is their undeniable, inalienable right as a people whose children are being massacred and terrorized on a regular basis.

And this is their right as a people who are faced with Israeli war comes that are being investigated in the international criminal court.

Secondly, experts also agree that where a country or a territory is under blockade and is prevented from receiving military assistance to defend itself, from Iran - when it defended itself against the invasion of the former Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein for eight years - to Yemen when it was under daily bombardment and blockade for eight years - to the Gaza Strip that has been under heavy bombardment and then an all-out blockade since 2007.

These nations will not sit idly by and allow their people to be massacred, they gain the expertise, knowledge, and know-how - through whatever means available - to master the art of self-defense and manufacture for themselves indigenously made military equipment.

In the case of the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, the resistance went from throwing pebbles at Israeli army tanks in the First Intifada to firing Kalashnikovs in the Second Intifada, to launching an unprecedented number of missiles in Operation Sword of al-Quds last year.

When the Zionist regime claims "the strike on this site will significantly impede and undermine Hamas' force-building capabilities," the reality shows it actually won’t.

The Palestinian resistance has mastered the art of manufacturing missiles indigenously, which means any strike on Hamas’s military facilities that for argument’s sake, damaged some of its missiles, Hamas will just manufacture more missiles.

Warmongers like Israeli leaders don’t understand this, when it comes to equations - like one 1 plus 1 they understand it’s 2; but when it gets to 2 plus 2 that’s when they start facing difficulties in their delusional strategy.

Staying with algebra, one number Israel will never forget in the short term is five, that’s the number of elections the regime is holding in the space of three years.

It’s also a political crisis in apartheid, a terrorist entity which itself admits it may not be around in the eighth decade of its existence (after British colonialists handed over the land of the Palestinians to the Zionist settlers) because of the infighting and clashes within. It took eight parties to form the last coalition and it couldn’t stay together for a year.

Eight is also the number of decades that Israeli leaders themselves feel will bring about the historical curse of their demise.

The prophecies of Israel in the Old Testament Tanakh (or the Hebrew Bible) say that the fall of the Israeli Kingdom has internal causes and is caused by conflicts between the Israeli tribes, and in the end, God will do what He did. Like King Solomon’s kingdom which fell apart.

The majority of Israel’s leaders believe in the 8th-decade curse. According to scholarly reports, most of Israel's governments collapsed after Solomon during the eighth decade. There are fears over the internal rift in the orthodox society and hatred between the right and the left, religious and secular, religious Zionists and religious Jews.

Reports say there were no injuries from the Israeli bombardment. However, journalists in Gaza often point to the effect the Israeli regime’s “cutting edge” bombs, paid for by American taxpayers, have on the mental health of the children of Gaza.

Kids are traumatized when they wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of bombs being dropped in the largest open-air prison. It’s not like families can move somewhere else during a bombing raid because there is nowhere else to move to.

Gaza, a small coastal sliver, is blockaded from the ground, air, and sea. Something that has been lost on the conscience of most of the international community.