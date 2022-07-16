Biden trip to region aims to salvage Israel: MP

TEHRAN - An Iranian lawmaker has said that United States President Joe Biden’s visit to the West Asia region is aimed to save Israel from the crises it is entangled in.

“As regards Biden's trip to the region, there are several noteworthy points. First, the situation of the usurping Zionist regime is unfavorable, critical, and special. Many governments tried to solve the problems of this regime, but they all failed,” Mehrdad Veis-Karami told Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

He added, “Internal threats of the Zionist regime, martyrdom-seeking operations that have challenged the security of the Zionist regime, incidents with unknown sources such as frequent fires have put this regime in a difficult situation.”

Referring to the drone and missile power of the Resistance Front in Palestine and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, he said in the past “the Zionist regime responded to a single Kalashnikov bullet with an F-16 aircraft, but now we see that it is in a weak position.”

The lawmaker said, “The very analysis that this child-killing regime has been subjected to serious decline and downfall is one of the debates that are seriously discussed in the media of the Zionist regime.”

In such a situation, he said, the American Zionists are putting pressure on President Biden to “stabilize this regime by traveling to the occupied territories and give it legitimacy and credibility.”

Veis-Karami noted, “Currently, the Zionist regime is surrounded by resistance, the fragile maneuvers of this regime with some reactionary Arab countries will not be able to guarantee the survival of this occupying regime.”

He said one of the motivations of Biden's trip to the region is to create an alliance between the Zionist regime and reactionary Arab countries. “This alliance will never be realized,” he asserted.

He said, “The American president will not be able to save the regime that is rotten from the inside.”

During his visit to Israel, U.S. President Joe Biden issued threats against Iran and spoke in such a way as to signal Washington’s readiness to use force against Iran.

In Jerusalem, President Biden signed a document called “The Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration,” which makes two references to Iran in the context of the U.S.’s commitment to preserving Israel’s security.

The Declaration accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and highlighted a U.S. commitment to “use all elements of its national power to ensure” that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons. Needless to say, Iran has long said that it does not seek such weapons. But this commitment clearly shows the extent to which the Biden administration fell under the influence of the Israeli regime, which settles for nothing other than a U.S. military action against Iran. In fact, this was conveyed by Israeli officials to the Biden administration. They told Biden that the U.S. should threaten Iran with military action.

Despite all this, Iran remained patient and calm. Amir Abdollahian said Iran is still ready to reach a deal with the U.S., one that would be “good, strong, and lasting.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will robustly and logically continue its path of achieving sustainable economic development and trying to remove sanctions with dignity. We will never back down from the inalienable rights of the great Iranian nation,” he said on Twitter. “Our goal is to reach a good, strong, and lasting deal. Undoubtedly, the White House and Zionism’s puppeteering in the region will make us more determined.”

In addition, Iran expressed readiness to respond to any aggression. Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has warned the Americans that Iran is now stronger than ever. “I tell the Americans and their allies in the region that the great nation of Iran does not accept any insecurity and crisis in the region and any mistakes committed in this region will receive a decisive and regretful response,” he said, addressing the people of Kermanshah on Thursday.



