Iran into 2022 FIBA Asia Cup quarters

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team defeated Japan 88-76 in Group C of the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup on Sunday.

Hamed Haddadi and Behnam Yakhchali led Iran with 21 points each and Japan’s Yuta Watanabe scored 17 points.

Saeid Armaghani’s men had previously defeated Syria and Kazakhstan in the group.

Iran will play the winners of Chinese Taipei and Jordan on Wednesday.

Every group winner gain direct access to the quarterfinals, while runners-up play third placed teams in a playoff games.

The competition kicked off on July 12 in Jakarta, Indonesia and will run until July 24.